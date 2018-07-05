A video from Srinagar's Sher-e-Kashmir University has emerged wherein some college students are seen seated while the Indian national anthem was being played. The video was reportedly taken at the convocation ceremony, which took place on July 4.

The video was reportedly taken at the convocation ceremony at Central University of Kashmir, which took place on July 4. The video was shot on a mobile phone and it can be seen that most of the people stood up when the national anthem ‘Jana Gana Mana’ was played but some students choose to remain seated.

The central University has come out in defence saying that the video is fake.

“The video circulated in the social media about the Central University of Kashmir students sitting during the playing of national anthem and academic procession at SKICC is fake. In the main auditorium, all the students and other dignitaries remained standing during the playing of national anthem and academic procession,” said the statement issued by the University.

The incident comes in the wake of controversies when people were beaten up for not standing during the national anthem at cinema halls.

As per the legal angle on the issue, The Ministry of Home affairs guidelines related to the national anthem clearly states that it is mandatory for the audience to “stand in attention” whenever the anthem is sung or played.

“When in the course of a newsreel or documentary the Anthem is played as a part of the film, it is not expected of the audience to stand as standing is bound to interrupt the exhibition of the film and would create disorder and confusion rather than add to the dignity of the Anthem,” the guidelines further state.

#WATCH Some students of Sher-e-Kashmir University stay seated during the Indian national anthem at convocation ceremony (4.07.18) pic.twitter.com/HU6f9otQiH — ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2018

Similar incidents have been reported in the past, In November 2017, two students of Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University in Rajouri were arrrested for disrespecting the national anthem.

In another similar incident, a Students’ Federation of India (SFI) leader was suspended from his college in Kochi for allegedly insulting the national anthem in March this year.

