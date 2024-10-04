Watch: Meitei-Kuki Communities Embrace as 2 Hostages Freed In Manipur

In a significant development amid the ongoing ethnic conflict in Manipur, two men from the Meitei community, who were taken hostage after mistakenly entering a Kuki-dominated village due to incorrect Google Maps directions, were released on the morning of September 29, 2024. This incident marks a rare positive outcome in a region that has been marred by violence and hostility between the Meitei and Kuki communities.

Details of the Hostage Situation

The two youths were abducted on September 27, 2024, when they inadvertently crossed into the Kangpokpi district, an area predominantly inhabited by the Kuki tribe. Their detention came after they followed erroneous directions from a popular navigation application. Following their abduction, there was a notable outcry and concerted efforts for their release, particularly from the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (CoTU).

According to reports, one of the abducted youths was released unconditionally on the same day as their capture, while the other two remained in custody until their release early Thursday morning at approximately 5 AM. The released men were subsequently handed over to CoTU members, who then escorted them to the District Police, led by Superintendent Manoj Prabhakar. After confirming their safety, the police transported the youths to Imphal to reunite them with their families.

A Heartwarming Reunion

As the situation unfolded, a rare and heartwarming video emerged from Gamgiphai in Kangpokpi district, capturing a moment of unity between the two communities. In the footage, members of the Kuki and Meitei communities were seen embracing each other, providing a rare glimpse of solidarity amidst the turmoil. This visual stands in stark contrast to the violent confrontations that have plagued the region for over a year and a half.

Two Meitei youths allegedly abducted by Kuki extremists on Sept 27 were released today. One said, “Kuki elders treated us like their own brothers.” #ManipurCrisis #MeiteiKuki #manipur #BirenSingh pic.twitter.com/oSXZMWK8yV — Mojo Story (@themojostory) October 3, 2024

Demands from Kuki-Zo Volunteers

While the release of the hostages was a positive development, it came with stipulations from Kuki-Zo village volunteers. They outlined two demands that needed to be addressed for the safety of the released individuals. First, they requested the relocation of all Kuki-Zo inmates currently held at Sajiwa Jail to areas more aligned with their demographic. Secondly, they sought the establishment of a police station in the vulnerable fringe area of Phailengmong, located in the Phailengmol (Island) Sub Division of Kangpokpi district. These demands reflect the ongoing concerns for safety and community relations in the region.

Ongoing Ethnic Conflict in Manipur

The backdrop to these events is the ongoing ethnic conflict that has gripped Manipur since May 3, 2023. The tensions between the Meitei and Kuki communities have escalated into violence, leading to the deaths of over 225 individuals and displacing around 60,000 residents. The conflict has not only devastated families but has also disrupted daily life and community harmony in the state.\