Deepak Sharma, who became an internet sensation for projecting himself as a protector of Hinduism and for beating up a man over some ‘may-may’, on Monday shared a strong video message on Kathua rape case. In the video, Deepak vented against the Indian society and political leaders for creating a communal angle to the brutal rape and murder of an 8-year-old Asifa Bano. He further praised the Muslims for coming together to get justice for the victim and called upon the Hindus to unite for the same cause as well.

