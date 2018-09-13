The following announcement came in after Patanjali targeted the sales worth Rs 1,000 crore in the first two fiscal years from the dairy segment only. On September 13, Ramdev launched its own brand of milk and other dairy products. Reports suggest that Patanjali will be selling the milk at least Rs 2 cheaper from other brands.

Indian Yoga guru Ramdev on Thursday announced that his business venture Patanjali Ayurved will be entering the dairy segment. The following announcement came in after Patanjali targeted the sales worth Rs 1,000 crore in the first two fiscal years from the dairy segment only. On September 13, Ramdev launched its own brand of milk and other dairy products. Reports suggest that Patanjali will be selling the milk at least Rs 2 cheaper from other brands. Launching the Patanjali dairy product range in New Delhi, Ramdev milked a cow while announcing Patanjali's milk products — cow milk, curd, flavoured milk, buttermilk and cheese.

#WATCH Baba Ramdev milking a cow during Patanjali dairy product range launch in New Delhi earlier today pic.twitter.com/jrkNNkuky8 — ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2018

UPDATING…

