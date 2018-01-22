Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee chief Sachin Pilot might've ended the tussle between the Centre and Opposition all by himself after admitting that his party will get whitewashed in the upcoming elections. Sachin Pilot asserted his far-fetched statements in one of his road show which has now gone viral on various social media platforms. In Rajasthan, both BJP and Congress have shared an intense rivalry and the results of the polls can highlight NDA government’s total domination. Earlier on Saturday during his road show in Nasirabad rural, Sachin while suggesting farmers to overthrow government said that BJP is not concerned about the poor sections of the society.

Famously known for taking digs at ruling Vasundhara Raje government in the state, Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee chief Sachin Pilot reportedly might’ve ended the tussle between the Centre and Opposition all by himself after admitting that his party will get whitewashed in the upcoming elections. In a video shared by a Facebook user revealed that Sachin Pilot asserted his far-fetched statements in one of his road show which has now gone viral on various social media platforms. In the viral video the Congress Committee chief Sachin himself said that Congress will get wiped out totally in the upcoming Rajasthan by-polls.

In Rajasthan, both BJP and Congress have shared an intense rivalry and the results of the polls can highlight NDA government’s total domination. Earlier on Saturday during his road show in Nasirabad rural, Sachin while suggesting farmers to overthrow government said that BJP is not concerned about the poor sections of the society. While CM did her meeting in Nasirabad, Pilot also greeted the villagers of the district and urged to cast their votes like farmers instead of being cast concerned. The Congress Committee chief offered prayers while visiting Masaniya Bhairav.

In the absence of the priest and Champala Maharaj Pilot reportedly went towards Beawar highway where his convoy witnessed a traffic jam in courtesy of Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje who was heading towards Masaniya Dham. As per a report filed by Times Of India, Sachin tried objecting the blockage done by the local police and came out of his car. Sources revealed that Sachin also tried to exchange words with the Rajasthan Chief Minister.

(*Disclaimer – The above mentioned information is source based. NewsX cannot verify the information independently)