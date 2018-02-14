Congress on Wednesday shared a brand new video on Twitter hitting out at PM Narendra Modi and asked him to spread love and ditch 'jumlas'. The video also mocks Modi's hugs and urges him to focus on working more and hugging less. The video is going viral on Twitter and has garnered massive views, retweets and likes within minutes of its release.

On the occasion of Valentine’s Day, Congress on Wednesday released a video urging prime minister Narendra Modi to spread love and not ‘jumlas’. The video also takes a dig at Modi’s hugs and asks him to work more and hug less. It also asks the prime minister to not spread communal hatred and love all Indians equally. The party has also asked him to listen to their ‘Mann Ki Baat’ and make promises that he would be able to keep instead of going overboard. The video is going viral on social media and has already got more than 600 RTs and more than 1.5K likes within minutes of being shared.

This is not the first time the party has lashed out at BJP or PM Modi through a sarcastic video. Earlier, they had launched an attack over the ‘misogynistic’ attitude of the party after PM Modi made statements about Congress leader Renuka Chowdhury’s laughter. “Misogyny runs deep within the BJP and PM Modi’s statements are a classic example of this deplorable mindset,” the party had put up a post on its Twitter handle along with a video.

The BJP had launched a counter-attack at the party following the release of the video and had termed it a ‘flippant message’ emerging out of a ‘B-grade video production house’. The saffron party had said that ever since Rahul Gandhi took over as president of the party, it had given up on serious political commentary and was operating at the IQ level of the Gandhi scion.

Check out the brand new Congress’ video here!