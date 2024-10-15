Home
Tuesday, October 15, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Watch the Viral Video Here! Thunder Roars & Lightning Dances, Chennai Residents Weave Fear In The Air

Thunderstorms have recently swept through Tamil Nadu, including the bustling capital city of Chennai, bringing both awe and anxiety to residents.

Watch the Viral Video Here! Thunder Roars & Lightning Dances, Chennai Residents Weave Fear In The Air

Thunderstorms have recently swept through Tamil Nadu, including the bustling capital city of Chennai, bringing both awe and anxiety to residents. With heavy rain and dramatic lightning displays, social media has been abuzz with striking visuals showcasing nature’s raw power. One particular video, shared by user Pattabi Raman, has captured attention, depicting a brilliant purple sky illuminated by a lightning bolt striking a building. The clip has evoked a mixture of fear and fascination among viewers.

Captivating Lightning Display

Raman shared his nighttime video with the hashtags #sholinganallur and #ChennaiRains, showcasing the vibrant purple hue of the sky as lightning lit up the night. The electrifying footage sparked numerous comments from viewers, many of whom expressed their admiration for the striking visuals. One user inquired if the capture was recent, to which Raman confirmed its authenticity. Others chimed in with compliments, calling the shot “wonderfully captured” and noting its rarity.

In an age where AI-generated content can blur the lines of reality, some viewers expressed skepticism about the video’s authenticity. Raman reassured them, emphasizing that the footage was genuine and not a product of technology.

The Science Behind Thunder and Lightning

Thunderstorms like the recent ones in Tamil Nadu occur when warm, moist air rises and cools, leading to the formation of cumulonimbus clouds. Lightning occurs when electrical charges build up within these clouds, causing a discharge that creates a bright flash. This discharge rapidly heats the surrounding air, producing the sound of thunder as it expands.

The sound of thunder can vary in intensity, depending on the distance from the observer to the lightning strike. Close strikes produce a loud, sharp crack, while distant strikes may result in a softer rumble.

Safety Measures During Heavy Rainfall

As Tamil Nadu braces for continued heavy rainfall over the next few days, it’s essential for residents to prioritize safety. Here are some common safety measures to consider:

  1. Stay Indoors: Avoid unnecessary travel and stay indoors during heavy rain and thunderstorms. If you must go outside, ensure you are dressed appropriately for wet conditions.
  2. Avoid Electrical Appliances: Unplug sensitive electronics and avoid using wired devices during thunderstorms to minimize the risk of electrical surges.
  3. Stay Away from Windows: Heavy rain and strong winds can break windows, so it’s safer to stay away from them.
  4. Secure Outdoor Items: Bring in or secure any loose outdoor furniture or equipment that could be blown away by strong winds.
  5. Prepare an Emergency Kit: Stock up on essentials such as water, non-perishable food, flashlights, batteries, and first aid supplies in case of power outages.
  6. Monitor Weather Updates: Keep an eye on weather forecasts and heed any warnings issued by local authorities.
  7. Do Not Shelter Under Trees: While it might be tempting to seek shelter under trees during a storm, it’s best to avoid them due to the risk of lightning strikes.

ALSO READ: Red Alert For Chennai: Low-Pressure Area Forms In Southern Bay Of Bengal

Filed under

Chennai Rain Chennai Resident Heavy Rainfall Lightning Tamil Nadu Thunder storms viral video
