A 2011 video of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal from the days of anti-corruption movement and before the formation of AAP is going viral on social media. In the video, the funny side of Kejriwal is on full display as Delhi CM just can’t control his laughter while preparing a strategy for sweeping corruption out of the country. Poet Kumar Vishwas, whose relationship has turned bitter with the AAP convener in recent times is also sharing a good laugh in the video. Kapil Misra who was sacked from AAP after he accused Kejriwal of corruption also finds a mention in the video. It is important to note that the video is from August 2011 and AAP was formed later.

Arvind Kejriwal, who was one of the leading faces of the anti-corruption movement later went on to form his own party, whose aim was to sweep out corruption from the country. The party was launched in November 2012 and Kejriwal was elected as national convener. AAP won 67 of the 70 constituencies in the 2015 Delhi Assembly elections with Arvind Kejriwal becoming the CM of Delhi for the second time. Earlier in 2013, AAP had formed a minority govt in a hung assembly. However, Kejriwal resigned from the post of CM only after 49 days blaming BJP and Congress for stalling the anti-corruption legislation.

Since its inception, AAP has had its share of controversies with two of the prominent members Yogendra Yadav and Prashant Bhushan walking out of the party. Kumar Vishwas too seems unhappy with Arvind Kejriwal and has hit out at the Delhi CM many times directly and indirectly in the past.