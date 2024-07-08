Watch Video: 4 Terrorists Had Been Hiding In ‘Bunker’ In J&K Kulgam Encounter

In a significant operation on Saturday night, security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district successfully neutralized four Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists who had been hiding in a concealed bunker behind a wardrobe in a civilian residence. The encounter, which also tragically claimed the lives of two Indian Army soldiers, occurred in Chinnigam Frisal.

Details of the Encounter

Authorities discovered that the terrorists had constructed a well-fortified bunker inside an almirah, underscoring the challenges security forces face in combating terrorism with civilian support. A surfaced video depicts security officials inspecting the hideout, revealing the intricate measures taken by the terrorists to evade detection.

Losses Incurred

During the operation, two army personnel, including an elite para commando, made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty. The Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police, RR Swain, acknowledged the operation’s success in neutralizing a significant number of terrorists affiliated with the Hizbul Mujahideen.

WATCH THE VIDEO

Indian Army has discovered a new hideout of terrorists in Kulgam, Kashmir, where they used to hide. See how a bunker has been built behind the cupboard in the house.#IndianArmy #KulgamEncounter#Kashmir #JammuKashmir #Kulgam pic.twitter.com/TUsWpQU4Qa — विवेक सिंह नेताजी (@INCVivekSingh) July 7, 2024

Tribute and Commemoration

Following the encounters, military and civil dignitaries paid homage to Lance Naik Pardeep Kumar and Sepoy Pravin Janjal Prabhakar, who laid down their lives during the operations in Kulgam on July 6, 2024. Their sacrifice was commemorated by the Indian Army’s Chinar Corps and other security officials.

Ongoing Security Concerns

These encounters occurred amid heightened security concerns due to the ongoing Amarnath Yatra in South Kashmir. The operations underscore the persistent threat of terrorism in the region and the continued efforts of security forces to ensure peace and stability.

Show Full Article