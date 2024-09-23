Watching, Downloading Child Pornography Are Offences :SC

In a significant ruling, the Supreme Court of India has declared that both downloading and viewing child pornography constitutes an offense under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The bench, which included Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, emphasized the seriousness of the issue and the need for strict legal repercussions.

Alongside the ruling, the court also established specific guidelines addressing the legal consequences associated with child pornography, aiming to provide clearer frameworks for enforcement and prosecution. This decision arose from a plea that challenged an earlier order from the Madras High Court, reinforcing the judiciary’s commitment to safeguarding children from exploitation in all forms. The court’s verdict serves as a crucial step in the fight against child pornography, underscoring the importance of upholding the law to protect vulnerable individuals in society.

DETAILS AWAITED