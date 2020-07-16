Rains lead to heavy flooding inside the hospitals in Hyderabad. The water entered the patient wards also, the staff tried to block the flow using metal beds but it turned futile.

After two weeks rest in the Farmhouse also, it seems The Chief Minister of Telangana KCR is not that much serious about Covid19 cases in the state. He has not conducted any review meeting and taking any steps in this direction. Rains lead to heavy flooding inside the Osmania General Hospital premises. The water entered the patient wards also. the staff tried to block the flow using metal beds but it turned futile. Osmania hospital is historic and one one of the biggest hospitals in the state of Telangana. It tests COVID 19 samples and people are in institutional quarantine.

On the other hand, there is a mismanagement of Government hospitals in Telangana. there are many allegations on Gandhi hospital regarding swapping of dead bodies and refusing to treat patients. About one thousand nurses and outsourced staff at the Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad continued their strike to demand better facilities and salaries. its is a first designated Covid-19 hospital.

One sanitation worker told the Daily Guardian, ” we don’t even get 8 thousand rupees per month salary. We clean COVID patients’ beds and sweep all the hospital in the time of crisis. Earlier, junior doctors of Gandhi Hospital held a protest when relatives of a Covid-19 patient attacked them following his death. Doctors resumed their duties after three days of protest and an assurance from the government.

After two days of protests by The outsourcing staff and nurses in Gandhi Hospital, The government has assured to look into the problems faced by them. the Nurses, who were getting Rs 17,500 per month, would now get Rs 25,000 and also a COVID-19 incentive of Rs 7,500. Sanitation personnel would also get a hike in wage. The officials agreed for their demand of 15-day work in a month in the COVID time and those who are on the duty to take care of COVID patients to get Rs.300 extra per day. on the assurance, They have resumed work but whether the government will fulfil its promise or not, only time will tell.

