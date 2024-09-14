Water levels In Ganga, Yamuna Rise In Prayagraj

Water levels of the river Ganga and Yamuna in Prayagraj has increased as a result of heavy rain.

The rising water levels have sparked concerns of potential flooding in the region.

The heavy deluge has caused the Sangam ghat to submerge impacting bathing activities. The rising levels of water has started to flood lower areas, including the vicinity of Hanuman mandir on the Sangam ghat compelling shopkeepers to moving further inland.

On September 13 Prayagraj recorded of 0.3 mm of actual (average) rainfall.

Currently 11 districts in the state are affected by floods. So far, 17 people have died due to floods, as per information by the office of the Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

As per the UP chief minister’s office in a post on X said, “Relief money of Rs 4 lakh each has been provided to the families of the deceased. So far, relief money has been provided to 30 affected people in connection with the loss of 30 animals. 3,056 houses have been damaged. Relief assistance has been distributed in connection.”

Chief Minister adityanath has given instructions to deploy NDRF, SDRF and PAC teams as per requirement in the flood affected areas.

Meawhile, Manish Vishwakarma, employee of Prayagraj Vikas Bhava who was on a pilgrimage to Prayagraj said, “This is my fourth visit to Prayagraj, and the second time that water has come near Hanuman Ji. I felt very good after seeing Hanuman Ji.”

Boatman Shiva Kumar Nishad added, “The condition of Prayagraj at this time is unexpected. For the third time, the water has risen significantly. This whole area was dry, but due to the heavy rains, it has filled up so much. All the boatmen are facing problems, and there are concerns about how people will manage.”

Meanwhile, in Varanasi, the water level of the Ganga River in Varanasi has dropped, leaving behind large amounts of soil on the ghats. Cleaning this soil has become a pressing issue with upcoming festivals like Chhath, Deepawali, Dussehra, and Dev Deepawali. However the soil, still wet, is easier to wash away into the river, but if it dries, removal will be more challenging hence NGOs and local citizens have stepped in to help.

Volunteer Pawan Bawa said, “It happens every year, so we try to do Shramdaan. We don’t get money for this; we’re not the municipal corporation.” Aman, another volunteer, added, “The cleaning is because of Jitiya. We are doing it this year too. As the water level recedes, the cleanup will continue for devotees to take a bath.”

Akash said, “All the silt will be cleaned up. The drive will continue for a month and is going on day and night.”

Concerns have been raised about soil being washed back into the riverbed, potentially making the Ganga shallower over time. On September 1, the national ‘Clean Ganga’ mission approved five projects worth Rs 73 crore for Uttar Pradesh, including the establishment of a Smart Laboratory for Clean Rivers in Varanasi to enhance the Ganga’s ecosystem.

