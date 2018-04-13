A new satellite report published in The Guardian has suggested that water taps in India may dry out completely soon. The report has clearly depicted the situation of the major water crisis in India. The study also warned the countries like Morocco, Iraq and Spain could face the same problem. Currently, many states in India are in a situation of face-off over the distribution of river water.

In what clearly depicts the problem of water scarcity in India, a new report has suggested that groundwater depletion is increasing day by day in the country, which could directly result in no water in your taps. The new satellite report has that revealed, “that day is not far away.” The new satellite survey has covered the problem of shrinking water level in reservoirs across the world. Just recently, the South African city, Capetown faced the day zero, alarmed the whole world to redevelop its strategy on the precious nature’s gift.

The study says that major reasons which lead to this problem are – climate change, decreasing water levels in dams and reservoirs. The report published in The Guardian, the developers of the satellite early warning system, which records water levels in the world’s 50,000 dams, have also warned countries like Morocco, Iraq and Spain could follow the same problem. Recently, a BBC report suggested that India’s silicon valley Bengaluru could face the Capetown fate. The problem of water scarcity is not limited to few cities or towns, but apparently, the whole country is facing the same issue.

As many states of India are in a situation of face-off over the distribution of river water, Cauvery water issue is the current example. The study revealed that tensions have been apparent over the water allocations for the two reservoirs connected by the Narmada river. Last month, reports published in news agency PTI said that the Gujarat government had asked farmers to not sow the crops for the time being after the problem of water scarcity erupted in the state.

Many organisations across the world are working with experts to anticipate social instability, economic damage and cross-border migrations. However, citizen participation is necessary to ensure better water management and infrastructure. Morocco’s second largest reservoir Al Massira has shrunk by 60% in the last 3 years due to the expansion of irrigation, recurring drought. Countries like Spain, Iraq are facing the same problem.

