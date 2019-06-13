Monty Chadha has been arrested in the 100 crore fraud case at the Delhi airport this morning. He's the son of liquor baron Ponty Chadha who was killed in 2012 in a shootout at a Delhi farmhouse.

Liquor baron Ponty Chadha’s son Manpreet Singh Chadha aka Monty Chadha was arrested on Wednesday night in connection with an alleged fraud of more than Rs 100 crore. He was arrested by the officials of the Economic Offences Wing of Delhi Police at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi while he was leaving for Phuket in Thailand.

The police have issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) against Chadha a few months ago after his company Wave Group was booked under a cheating case last year. The FIR lodged cited that Chadha along with his associates did not deliver a promised hi-tech township in Ghaziabad. The case has been registered under sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.

The FIR stated that the victims have been suffering at the hands of the accused of 11 years in the garb of fraud projects such as Rosewood Enclave, Sunny Wood Enclave, Lime Wood Enclave and Chestwood Enclave and a township with houses, villas, a golf course, helipads, an international school and college as well as shopping malls.

Monty’s father Ponty Chadha and his younger brother were killed in a shootout at a farmhouse in South Delhi in 2012 over an alleged property dispute and since he has been managing his father’s business.

