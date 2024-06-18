'Wayanad Is Easy For Priyanks Because…': BJP Leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar

BJP leader and former Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar stated today that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is running for a seat that will be exceedingly easy for her to win. He believes Priyanka may easily win because the IUML (Indian Union Muslim League) supports her. The Congress declared that Rahul Gandhi will keep Rae Bareli and Priyanka Gandhi will run for his Wayanad seat in Kerala.

“Priyanka Gandhi has the right to contest from anywhere in the country but there are many questions that arise from this decision of the Congress and in particular, Rahul Gandhi,” the head of the BJP stated. “He hid from them (Wayanad) the fact that he was also going to contest in Raebareli.”

Chandrasekhar claimed Rahul Gandhi duped the people of Wayanad. “Today, after they have supported him in good faith and given him another chance to help the people, he is washing his hands and declaring, ‘I am going to Raebareli. It is a betrayal to the people of Wayanad. She is making her political debut in a seat that she would easily win since the IUML supports her,” he told ANI.

On Monday, the IUML welcomed the Congress' decision to run Priyanka Gandhi Vadra from the hill constituency, stating that her presence in Parliament will strengthen the opposition INDIA bloc. Thangal, flanked by senior IUML leader P K Kunhalikutty, stated that it is time for Priyanka to be in Parliament since it will boost the confidence of secular democratic forces. According to League leaders, given the current political atmosphere, Priyanka's presence in Parliament will make Prime Minister Narendra Modi's job more difficult. Kunhalikutty predicted that Priyanka would win the Wayanad seat by a landslide. Rahul Gandhi had won both the Wayanad and Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seats.

