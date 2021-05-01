After tomorrow's verdict, the politicians must act in order to improve the current Covid-19 situation. The counting of votes in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry will begin at 8:00 a.m. tomorrow.

The announcement of assembly election results in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry is scheduled for tomorrow. However, not politics but the focus after results shall remain on the actions the winning parties’ candidates take in the direction to overcome the ongoing national crisis. The people who will be elected tomorrow should immediately start implementing measures to curb the spread of the virus.

The counting of votes in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry will begin at 8:00 a.m. tomorrow. Most media outlets will start showing the initial trends minutes after the counting begins. The Election Commission has imposed several restrictions and has laid down some rules to protect the officials who will count the votes from contracting the virus.

The states are currently struggling at controlling the increasing number of infections. Amid surge in infections, another issue being faced by the states is the availability of necessary resources like oxygen, vaccine doses, hospital beds and essential drugs. After tomorrow’s verdict, the politicians must act in order to improve the current Covid-19 situation.

Mega rallies, gatherings and violation of social-distancing norms in other forms by both politicians and people led to a sharp surge in Coronavirus infections. Elections were carried out when the infections were on a rapid rise, although, the elections were announced when nobody could have predicted the ongoing crisis.

