BJP released alleged audio recording of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee. TMC has attacked back by posting an alleged recording of BJP leader Mukul Roy. Also, the first phase of assembly elections in West Bengal has ended with polling on 30 assembly seats. More than 73 lakh voters determined the fate of 191 candidates in this round.

On the first day of the West Bengal assembly elections, an audio clip exploded in politics. First, the BJP released an alleged audio recording of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee stating that she requested election support from a BJP worker. Now, TMC has attacked back by posting an alleged audio recording of BJP leader Mukul Roy. According to the TMC, Roy is reportedly addressing manipulating the Election Commission in this discussion. Although, the audio clips are not confirmed yet.

According to media sources, Mukul Rai says in the audio that the Election Commission should issue an administrative order enabling any Bengal voter to function as a booth agent in any of the state’s booths.

According to the Trinamool Congress, Mukul Roy and Shishir Bajoria are said to be speaking in the audio file. Mukul Roy advises Bajoria to contact the Election Commission and insist that the rules be amended to enable outsiders to work as booth agents. Only local people should not be appointed as BJP booth agents; the party has the capacity to assign agents to each booth.

Also, the first phase of assembly elections in West Bengal has ended yesterday, with polling on 30 assembly seats. More than 73 lakh voters determined the fate of 191 candidates in this round. According to the Election Commission, 79.79 percent of voters had cast ballots as of 6 p.m. Prime Minister Modi and Mamta Banerjee had earlier urged voters to turn out in large numbers. JP Nadda, the BJP’s president, urged people to vote while protecting themselves from the coronavirus.

East Midnapore had the highest voter turnout of 82.51 percent, accompanied by Jhargram with 80.56 percent, West Medinipur with 80.12 percent, Bankura with 79.90 percent, and Purulia with 77.07 percent. On the other hand, violence at polling stations had an effect on the election process in certain places. Voters protested outside a polling station in the Kanthi South constituency of East Medinipur district, alleging that EVM machines were malfunctioning. The protestors blocked the road outside the polling station in Majna, stating that the VVPAT leaflet revealed that the vote was given to a different party than the one for which they voted.

