The second phase of polling in the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021 ended on a very dramatic note as the polling booths in the regions became an intense battleground for the electoral fight between TMC and BJP. EC sought a detailed report from the administration in connection with an incident that occurred in the Boyal area of Nandigram where CM Mamata had earlier paid a visit to oversee the situation.

After three months of an incessant, high-pitch campaign by both West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bhartiya Janata Party’s leader Suvendu Adhikari, who switched over to BJP from TMC a few months before the polls, a very polarised Nandigram concluded its second phase of polling in the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021.

Incidents of sporadic violence and booth-jamming were reported from different districts of West Bengal as it went to the second phase of polling. A clash broke out between the BJP and TMC workers in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas on Wednesday and a TMC worker was allegedly stabbed to death in the Keshpur area on Thursday, while the polling was underway. The Election Commission of India sought a detailed report from the administration in connection with an incident that occurred in the Boyal area of Nandigram where CM Mamata had earlier paid a visit to oversee the situation.

The Trinamool Congress leveled accusations against the central forces of halting voters from exercising their franchise in the high stakes battle against CM Banarjee’s friend-turned-rival Suvendu Adhikari. Both Mamata and Adhikari are contesting from Nandigram, a high-profile constituency in the state. Mamata Banarjee, after monitoring the situation in the assembly segment where she received complaints from TMC leaders that local voters were not being allowed to vote and their election agents were declined entry in the polling booths, made a call to Governor Jagdeep Dhankar to complain about the alleged booth capturing in the region.

In West Bengal, we're forming govt & the results will be astounding. People of Bengal are eager to oust Mamata govt lock, stock, and barrel. In the first 2 phases, it is clear that TMC is gone and BJP is coming here. BJP's victory is certain: BJP chief JP Nadda in Guwahati, Assam pic.twitter.com/fX6Fvzott3 — ANI (@ANI) April 3, 2021

That is her (Mamata Banerjee) strategy, she will know. But we have info that she is looking for it (another constituency). Her people told me this. She will know it but it is certain that she is losing in Nandigram: BJP chief JP Nadda to ANI in Guwahati, Assam pic.twitter.com/8o4v0n5oT2 — ANI (@ANI) April 3, 2021

Uttar Pradesh CM and BJP leader Yogi Adityanath holds a roadshow in Uluberia ahead of the third phase of #WestBengalPolls, scheduled on April 6th. pic.twitter.com/oWYML0ijxd — ANI (@ANI) April 3, 2021

Also Read:

Bhartiya Janata Party Chief JP Nadda has said that the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banarjee is certainly going to lose from Nandigram and is therefore looking out for other seats to contest from. the BJP chief is to flag off a rath yatra from Nabadwip in West Bengal today. In order to reach out to the people of West Bengal before the polling, the BJP has planned to organise similar rallies and yatras from different regions of West Bengal.

Also Read: