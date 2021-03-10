The opinion polls conducted before the West Bengal assembly elections 2021 show a close fight between the ruling TMC and the BJP. The polls have predicted TMC's win and huge gains for BJP in the state

According to an opinion poll by Times Now C-voter, The ruling party of West Bengal -The Trinamool Congress (TMC) will hold on to power, while the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) is expected to have major gains this year. the survey calculated154 seats for Mamata Banarjee led TMC in the 294-member assembly seats, which is down from 211 in the 2016 elections.

The BJP, which is the main challenger for the ruling TMC in West Bengal this year, is expected to bag 107 seats in 2021, a huge leap from 3 seats earlier in the 2016 elections. as per the opinion survey, the congress left, ISF is likely to get 33 seats in the upcoming elections.

In Tamil Nadu, the DMK lead alliance is expected to win 158 seats out of the 234 seats while the AIDMK is expected to get 65. Opinions and exit polls are mere predictions and have not been accurate and have frequently been wrong in earlier elections as well, especially in states having large populations and diverse communities.

Also Read:

CM Mamata Banarjee is likely to file her nomination from Nandigram and will be taking on Suvendu Adhikari from the BJP, setting the election as a high-profile political contest. Mr. Suvendu is expected to file his nomination on March 12.

The West Bengal Elections will be held in 8 phases starting from March 27 and the final round of voting shall take place on April 29th. the results will be declared on the 2nd of May.

Also Read: