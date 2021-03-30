Nandigram has been regarded as a prestigious seat for the TMC because mass movements against land acquisition in the area during 2006-08 paved the path for Banerjee’s political resurrection and propelled her to power in 2011.

Top leaders of both the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are scheduled to hit the streets and hold a series of rallies and roadshows on Tuesday as few hours are left before campaigning ends ahead of the second phase of the assembly elections on Thursday. It has been regarded as a prestigious seat for the TMC because mass movements against land acquisition in the area during 2006-08 paved the path for Banerjee’s political resurrection and propelled her to power in 2011.

Even though 30 assembly constituencies spread over four districts will be going to polls on April 1, all eyes will be on Nandigram where chief minister Mamata Banerjee will be contesting against her former protégé Suvendu Adhikari.

Union home minister Amit Shah is scheduled to participate in at least three roadshows, including one at Nandigram in East Midnapore, and one public rally in Diamond Harbour in South 24 Parganas. He will attend two more roadshows in Debra and Panskura.

A senior Trinamool Congress leader commented that Banerjee is scheduled to hold at least three public meetings and one roadshow in Nandigram today [on Tuesday]. He added that she started camping in Nandigram from Sunday after the first phase elections were over. Since then she has been holding at least four rallies and roadshows every day apart from attending other meetings. While the chief minister will be concentrating on her own constituency in Nandigram, her nephew Abhishek Banerjee will be camping in South 24 Parganas to hold rallies and public meetings in the four constituencies.

