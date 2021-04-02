The second phase of the West Bengal concluded yesterday amid much high-voltage drama and the stakes are running high as the most high-profile contest in West Bengal took place in Nandigram where TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee and loyalist turn foe Suvendu Adhikari are facing the most bitter and direct battle to win the constituency. Nandigram has been the hotbed of Bengal politics when Trinamool Congress snatched power from the ruling CPM and over the years has become the bastion of Adhikari family.

Nandigram witnessed a high-voltage “Khela” on Thursday and during the second phase of polling Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote letter to Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora regarding the current situation of the constituency. TMC’s Dibyendu Adhikari, the younger brother of Suvendu Adhikari  expressed similar concern and wrote to East Midnapore DM over Nandigram. His letter read that he personally apprehend that existing communal harmony may be blatantly disrupted and requested the authority to take precautionary measures in advance.”

The constiuent is seen as a prestige battle for Mamata and her visit to polling booths of Nandigram took a minor ruckus. Didi further alleged that locals are being intimidated by central forces and called the Governor of Bengal for the same. West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar responded to Mamata Banerjee’s call who alleged that the Center were stopping voters from casting their votes. Didi was further heard telling media persons that she is not worried about Nandigram, but rather am worried about democracy. Mamata asserted that she will win Nandigram with the blessings of ‘maa, maati manush’.

Suvendu Adhikari, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s face for Nandigram, hit out directly and warned TMC supremo not to indulge in hooliganism as the voting for the second phase of Assembly elections started. Some of the major electoral issues faced in West Bengal are unemployment, lack of industrial growth and economic backwardness and migrants facing hardships since the imposition of the Covid-19 lockdown.

 

 