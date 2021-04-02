Nandigram witnessed a high-voltage "Khela" on Thursday and during the second phase of polling Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote letter to Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora regarding the current situation of the constituency. The stakes are running high as the most high-profile contest in West Bengal took place in Nandigram where TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee and Suvendu Adhikari are facing the most bitter and direct battle to win.

The second phase of the West Bengal concluded yesterday amid much high-voltage drama and the stakes are running high as the most high-profile contest in West Bengal took place in Nandigram where TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee and loyalist turn foe Suvendu Adhikari are facing the most bitter and direct battle to win the constituency. Nandigram has been the hotbed of Bengal politics when Trinamool Congress snatched power from the ruling CPM and over the years has become the bastion of Adhikari family.

Nandigram witnessed a high-voltage “Khela” on Thursday and during the second phase of polling Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote letter to Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora regarding the current situation of the constituency. TMC’s Dibyendu Adhikari, the younger brother of Suvendu Adhikari expressed similar concern and wrote to East Midnapore DM over Nandigram. His letter read that he personally apprehend that existing communal harmony may be blatantly disrupted and requested the authority to take precautionary measures in advance.”

The constiuent is seen as a prestige battle for Mamata and her visit to polling booths of Nandigram took a minor ruckus. Didi further alleged that locals are being intimidated by central forces and called the Governor of Bengal for the same. West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar responded to Mamata Banerjee’s call who alleged that the Center were stopping voters from casting their votes. Didi was further heard telling media persons that she is not worried about Nandigram, but rather am worried about democracy. Mamata asserted that she will win Nandigram with the blessings of ‘maa, maati manush’.

BJP delegation meets ECI

TMC violated the model code of conduct, West Bengal CM has violated ECI rules, we've demanded action against her. We've also demanded action against Udhayanidhi Stalin for this remarks against late leaders Sushma Swaraj&Arun Jaitley: Prakash Javadekar,BJP pic.twitter.com/XJL8tFPmT2 — ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2021

Do you know why I went to a booth in Nandigram yesterday and sat there? All goons who had come from outside gathered there with guns. They were all speaking in some other language. BJP's people are goons: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee in Falakata#WestBengalPolls pic.twitter.com/QhBMKU3kUH — ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2021

#WATCH Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah holds roadshow in Baruipur, South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal pic.twitter.com/DXvk12KQSF — ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2021

WB: TMC delegation met EC in Kolkata today We've requested EC to address EVM issue,& violence by BJP workers. It's EC's responsibility to ensure fair polls. Despite their tactics, Mamata Banerjee will win in Nandigram, & TMC will get win in previous 2 phases: Yashwant Sinha, TMC pic.twitter.com/XpE9W5iSWk — ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2021

Issues flagged @MamataOfficial a while ago on phone have been imparted to the concerned. There is full assurance of the concerned to adherence to rule of law. Am confident all will act in right spirit and earnestness so that democracy flourishes. — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) April 1, 2021

West Bengal: Actor & BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty holds a roadshow in Pursurah of Hooghly district for party's candidate Biman Ghosh. He says, "There was no 'parivartan' earlier, it was a lie. There will be a change now, there will be no riots or violence. This is BJP's motto." pic.twitter.com/raR8dWhY7b — ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2021

Suvendu Adhikari, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s face for Nandigram, hit out directly and warned TMC supremo not to indulge in hooliganism as the voting for the second phase of Assembly elections started. Some of the major electoral issues faced in West Bengal are unemployment, lack of industrial growth and economic backwardness and migrants facing hardships since the imposition of the Covid-19 lockdown.