A day after the poll announcements in WB, the Election Commission of India removed Mr. Jawed Shamim who was appointed by the Mamata Banerjee government as the state ADG (Law&Order) earlier this month

The Election Commission of India, removed the Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Jawed Shamim on Saturday, a day after the body announced the poll dates of West Bengal elections 2021. the charge was handed over to Mr. Jag Mohan, who was earlier the DG (Fire Services). Shamim has now been directed to hold the position of Director GeneralCivil Defense till further notice besides the charges of General Fire Services.

An order by the chief electoral officer read that ‘ Shamim, a 1995 batch IAS officer shall hold the charge of DG Civil defense until further notice’. Shamim was appointed as the state Additional Director General (Law and Order) by the Mamata Banarjee ruling government earlier this month. Previously, he worked as the Special Commissioner of Police, Kolkata.

The decision came hours after a BJP delegation which included Arjun Singh and MP Swapan Dasgupta met with CEO Ariz Aftab and implored him to remove biased police officers from the election duties. Addressing the media after meeting with the CEO, Mr. Dasgupta told reporters that the way police administration is functioning in Bengal it is evident that fair polling is not possible. He also claimed that he can name a few police officers who are biased and free and fair elections are not possible with their presence.

Bengal Elections 2021 shall be held in 8 phases, which were 7 last time. the 1st and the last phase of the polling will be held on March 27 and April 29 and the votes will be counted on the 2nd of May. Over the elevated numbers of phases in the state, Sunil Arora, Chief election commissioner of the state said on Friday that when the assessment is done by the Election Commission over the law and order situation, it is done based on several factors and takes into account the charges as well as the counter-charges by the political parties.

