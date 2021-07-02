There are growing speculations that Governor Jagdeep Dhankar may not read the speech written by the state government at the first assembly session.

Governor Jagdeep Dhankar commenced the first session of the newly constituted West Bengal Assembly today. However, he left the assembly without completing his speech as the opposition BJP MLAs held up placards and started shouting slogans against post-poll violence. The state budget for 2021-22 is scheduled to be placed on 7th July.

The short session was supposed to be eventful amid the conflict between Mamata Banerjee government on one hand and the opposition BJP and Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on the other, over several matters including the post-poll violence. There were concerns that Dhankar might not read out the speech written by the state government as he had raised issues previously, with the draft speech sent to him.

Earlier this week, the governor had asked speaker Biman Bandyopadhyay for a live telecast of his speech in the assembly. His request, however, was turned down by Bandyopadhyay, which led to a quarrel between the governor and the speaker. This refusal certainly gives weight to the speculation that Dhankar might add his own words to the speech or may not deliver the entire speech written by the state government. It also reflects that the state government fear that the governor would bring in the issue of post poll violence in Bengal in his address.

The BJP, with 75 MLAs, is the main opposition in the Bengal assembly. The Congress and the Left parties have no representation in the present House. However, their alliance partner ISF has one MLA.