Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) councillor Manish Shukla was allegedly shot dead in Titagarh of North 24 Parganas on Sunday. Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of not responding to his urgent messages over the situation.

Expressing shock over the ‘targeted political killings’ in West Bengal, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of not responding to his urgent messages over the situation. BJP Coucillor Manish Shukla had allegedly been murdered yesterday in Titagarh. The BJP had called for a 12-hour bandh in Barrackpore on Monday over the issue.

Dhankhar has summoned the West Bengal Additional Chief Secretary (Home) and the Sirector General of Police today (Monday) in the wake of “worsening law and order situation” leading to the dastardly killing of Councillor Manish Shukla in Titagarh.

BJP’s Central Observer for West Bengal, Kailash Vijayvargiya demanded Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the matter. The West Bengal Governor and CM have had several heated exchanges in the past over a wide variety of issues ranging from policies to political violence in the state.

Also read: Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee extends ‘rail roko’ agitation in Punjab till Oct 8

Conveyed my concern of the present alarming scenario @MamataOfficial to the new Chief Secretary. Am sure Chief Minister would be indicated all these critical aspects that run down democratic governance and lawlessness. Political violence and targeted killings must stop. — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) October 5, 2020

Alarming nosediving law and order scenario @MamataOfficial Targeted political killings in spite of alert by Constitutional Head. Neither ACS Home nor DGP @WBPolice responded. To CM at 10.47 PM “Would like to speak to you urgently !” Only silence that speaks volumes — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) October 5, 2020

Also read: With spike of over 74,000 cases, India’s Covid-19 tally breaches 66-L mark

Earlier West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar had summoned top officials of the Mamata Banerjee government to the Raj Bhavan at 10 am on Monday after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) councillor Manish Shukla was allegedly shot dead in Titagarh of North 24 Parganas on Sunday.

West Bengal unit of BJP had accused TMC of killing Shukla and demanded a CBI probe into the matter. Jagdeep Dhankhar has summoned the West Bengal Additional Chief Secretary (Home) and the DGP for today (Monday) in the wake of “worsening law and order situation” leading to the dastardly killing of Councillor Manish Shukla in Titagarh.

The BJP state unit said in a tweet that Bengal was being turned into a place where murders were normalised! Manish Shukla, BJP councillor from Titagarh was shot by TMC goons. It further said that These series of murders clearly indicates towards your inevitable end TMC.

BJP’s Central Observer for West Bengal, Kailash Vijayvargiya demanded Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the matter. “BJP worker Manish Shukla has been shot dead in front of Titagarh Police Station (in North 24 Parganas district). This matter should be investigated by CBI,” Vijayvargiya said in a tweet.

BJP’s state president Dilip Ghosh called the incident as “Political terrorism” of TMC. “The horrific murder of BJP’s youth leader, lawyer and former councillor Manish Shukla is reprehensible. This is an example of the bloody politics of Paschim Banga under TMC. Can any justice be expected from this state Government? #PoliticalTerrorism of TMC,” Ghosh said in a tweet.

BJP’s state vice president Arjun Singh in a tweet said, “Manish was my younger brother, always stood with me as my shield. Today he is martyred for the land of Bengal, Barrackpore and Bengal will remember this sacrifice. TMC, its leaders and police will all have to bear the brunt of this mistake and misdeeds.”

Also read: Hathras politics: Congress, DMK to hold protests across country, Yogi Adityanath writes to centre recommending CBI probe