Mamata Banerjee, the West Bengal Chief Minister and the leader of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), visited Bagtui village in Rampurhat on Thursday to meet the relatives of those killed in the Birbhum violence.

Following the execution of Trinamool Congress leader Bhadu Sheikh, a mob allegedly set buildings on fire in the Rampurhat region of West Bengal’s Birbhum on Tuesday, killing eight people. Nagendra Nath Tripathi, Superintendent of Police of Birbhum, visited the area with a huge presence of police officers before of Banerjee’s visit to Rampurhat.

CCTV cameras are being put in the Rampurhat violence-affected region, as ordered by the Calcutta High Court. The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday ordered the state government to install CCTV cameras for round-the-clock surveillance after taking suo motu notice of the Rampurhat tragedy. The state government has also been ordered to produce a status report on the event within 24 hours, according to the Court (by around 2 pm on Thursday).

To look into the problem, a special investigative team has been constituted.

