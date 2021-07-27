During her visit to Delhi amid the Monsoon session of Parliament, Mamata Banerjee is likely to meet leaders of other opposition parties, sparking talks of a possible Grand Alliance ahead of the 2024 general election.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee arrived in Delhi on Monday evening on her first visit to the national capital since assuming office after the TMC’s victory in West Bengal elections for a third term in a row. She has left to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. According to a schedule of her five-day visit provided by her Trinamool Congress, Banerjee is slated to meet Modi at 4 pm today. She is also likely to meet President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday, sources said. She is also scheduled to meet Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and other party leaders, including Kamal Nath, Anand Sharma and Abhishek Manu Singhvi.

During her visit to Delhi amid the Monsoon session of Parliament, she is likely to meet leaders of other opposition parties as well. This move has led to talks about Opposition unity ahead of the 2024 general election. A senior Trinamool leader said that while the meetings with the President and PM were formalities, Banerjee’s visit this time was planned with a larger Opposition plan in mind ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha challenge.

“I think it is clear to everyone in the opposition that 2024 is a very crucial election, and there is a big challenge. It is also a good sign that seriousness has set in now, when there is time to fight, and fall out, and come together; iron out the chinks as they say. With her decisive win of Narendra Modi, Banerjee will have a big role to play,” a leader said.

Banerjee left Kolkata for Delhi after attending a special state cabinet meeting. She did not talk to newspersons at the N S C Bose International Airport in Kolkata. Though she told reporters earlier that the PM has given time to her for a meeting later this week but remained tight-lipped about details of her scheduled meeting with Modi. On her Delhi visit, the BJP’s West Bengal unit alleged that Banerjee wants to be away from the state for a few days as she is facing criticism over the fake Covid vaccination scandal, post-poll violence and other issues. Her efforts to unite opposition parties will not succeed, state BJP president Dilip Ghosh claimed.