The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has a slogan for campaigning in Bengal: 'Bangla nijer mekai chai,' which means 'Bengal wants its daughter.' At the same time, the BJP has turned on Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram, putting up several posters with the slogan 'Chai of Nandigram-Midnapur Bhoomiputra, Noy of Bohirgoto,' which means 'Nandigram-Midnapur needs Bhumiputra, No outsider.'

In the forthcoming West Bengal Assembly Elections, the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will go into a close battle. The battle of the posters between the two parties has begun in West Bengal. In Nandigram, the BJP has raised the question of “outsider” and “insider” after Mamata Banerjee referred to BJP leaders as outsiders.

“Some people in Nandigram are branding me an outsider,” Banerjee said about the insider-outsider controversy. I was born and raised in the Birbhum district, which is close by. I’ve been an outsider today. Gujratis are also considered Insiders. If you don’t want me to file a nomination, he said, I won’t. I will come forward to file my nomination if you consider me your daughter.

Also, Mamata Banerjee, the Chief Minister of West Bengal, said on Wednesday that four to five people pushed her during the election campaign in Nandigram (Attack On Mamata Banerjee). Her leg hurt as a result of this. Banerjee was about to leave for Birulia at six o’clock in the evening after praying at a temple in the Riyapara area when the incident occurred. “I was standing outside my car, whose door was open,” she said. Some people approached my car and pushed the door. The car door smashed into my thigh. Meanwhile, the BJP has refuted Mamata Banerjee’s accusations as a ruse. According to the BJP, Mamata is reportedly using an accident gimmick to win sympathy in the election. In the meantime, Mamata Banerjee is seeking care in a Kolkata hospital.

