Earlier this month, a 14-year-old girl died after she was allegedly gang-raped in West Bengal's Nadia district. The victim's family accused the son of a Trinamool Congress panchayat leader in the case.

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar demanded a response from the state administration on Monday in the case of a 14-year-old girl’s alleged gang rape and death in Nadia district. On Ram Navami, the Governor demanded a statement from the West Bengal administration over reported atrocities against ‘Ram Bhakts.’

“Urgent response of Chief Secretary be sought on alleged gang rape, death of 14-year-old girl in Nadia as also atrocities on Ram Bhakts on Ram Navami. Both these issues have been raised today by Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari who called on the undersigned and sought a thorough probe,” said Governor Dhankhar. “According to LOP, both incidents highlight the worrisome state of crime against women and nose-diving law and order scenario in the state. CS be called upon to render his report on both counts earliest, latest by April 13, 2022,” added Dhankhar.

Suvendu Adhikari, the Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly and a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), met with Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar earlier on Monday to discuss the concerns.

Earlier this month, a 14-year-old girl died after she was allegedly gang-raped in West Bengal’s Nadia district. The victim’s family accused the son of a Trinamool Congress panchayat leader in the case.

The case was filed under sections 376(2)(G) (gangrape), 302 (murder), 204 (tampering with evidence) of the IPC, as well as relevant portions of the POCSO) Act.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said state child commission will investigate the Nadia minor rape and murder case.

Further, referring to another incident, Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday alleged that a Ram Navami procession was attacked by policemen in the Howrah district.

Taking to Twitter, Adhikari said that some people got injured in the incident. “In the Shivpur area of Howrah district, Ram devotees took out a procession and the constable and police officer thrashed them with sticks. Some people got seriously injured,” Adhikari tweeted.

Meanwhile, in Bankura, Union Minister Dr Subhash Sarkar said that stones were thrown at a Ram Navami procession as well as his car.

“Stones were pelted on the Ram Navami procession in Bankura. It was done politically. They pelted stones at my car. I appeal to the police to identify and arrest the accused,” the Minister said.