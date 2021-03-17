Mamta Banerjee has been campaigning with her life to win the power of West Bengal for the third consecutive time. The Election Commission has asked for an unedited video of Purulia District Magistrate to announce Mamata's plan to provide free ration to every poor's house in the election meeting. TMC is going to release its election manifesto today.

The election campaign is in full swing. At the same time, difficulties have increased before the release of the manifesto of West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee. The Election Commission has called a report on the announcement of Mamta Banerjee’s plan to provide free ration to the homes of every poor in Purulia. TMC will release its manifesto on Wednesday i.e. today.

The Election Commission, taking automatic cognizance of this matter, has asked for an unedited video of Purulia District Magistrate, i.e., the current District Election Officer, to announce Mamata’s plan to provide free ration to every poor’s house in the election meeting. The Election Commission wants to know whether any such policy was announced earlier by the Trinamool government or is this step a violation of the Model Election Code of Conduct? As The Trinamool Congress is going to release its election manifesto today.

Also, there is news from TMC source that there will be emphasis in health and education. Development is one point agenda of TMC in the manifesto. TMC has plans to continue the schemes like Kanyashree, Yuvashree, Sabuj Saathi in front of it. There is a possibility that schemes like Duare Sarkar and Swasthya Saathi will also continue.

