WCC Members Meet Kerala CM Amid Justice Hema Committee Report Controversies

Representatives from the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) met Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday to discuss ongoing issues related to the Justice K Hema Committee report.

Representatives from the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) met Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday to discuss ongoing issues related to the Justice K Hema Committee report. The meeting aimed to address concerns surrounding the alleged exploitation and mistreatment of women in the film industry.

Key Figures in the Meeting

Actors Revathi and Rima Kallingal, along with screenwriter Deedi Damodaran and film editor Bina Paul Venugopal, were among the prominent members of the WCC who visited the Chief Minister at his office in the Secretariat. Their presence underscored the seriousness of the issues at hand.

Controversies Surrounding the Justice Hema Committee Report

Last month, a redacted version of the Justice Hema Committee report was made public. The report reveals shocking accounts of harassment, exploitation, and mistreatment of women professionals in the Malayalam cinema industry.

MUST READ: Eknath Shinde Slams Rahul Gandhi: Accuses Him Of Petty Mentality

The 235-page report, which was published after redacting the names of witnesses and the accused, highlights that the Malayalam film industry is dominated by approximately 10 to 15 male producers, directors, and actors. These individuals exert significant control over the industry, contributing to the systemic issues highlighted in the report.

Background of the Justice Hema Committee Report

The Justice Hema Committee was established by the Kerala state government in 2017 to investigate claims of harassment in the Malayalam film industry. Headed by a former judge of the Kerala High Court, the committee submitted its findings to the Pinarayi-led Kerala government in December 2019. The report has only recently been made public.

Government Response and Next Steps

In response to the report, the Kerala government has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the allegations of harassment reported by women in the industry. This move aims to address and resolve the issues highlighted in the committee’s findings.

ALSO READ: Assam Set To Roll Out Phase Two Of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana