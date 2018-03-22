Indian Air Force chief Birender Singh Dhanoa has stressed that it was ready to meet any challenge and better equipped than China in case of any eventuality. At a function, he further said the IAF unit has conveyed its concerns regarding the budget to the government. Mr Dhanoa added that the Air Force did not have any problems with dual usage of its airbases for military and civilian purposes.

Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa on Thursday reiterated that Indian Air Force was ready to take on any security challenge that might confront the country on the eastern front. Mr Dhanoa was addressing the media at Halwara Air Force Station at an event. During the function, President Ram Nath Kovind awarded President’s Standard to 51 Squadron and President’s Colours to the 230 Signal Unit of the Indian Air Force.

At the event, BS Dhanoa also said that the IAF unit has conveyed its concerns regarding the budget to the government. It is important to note that the Air Force is down to 31 squadrons of fighter aircraft against an authorisation of 42. Addressing the issue, he said that efforts were being made to stop the decline and that a plan was in place to build up. Mr Dhanoa also spoke about the stalled Aerospace Museum that was supposed to be constructed near the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. He said that the project will take off as soon as the project reports and plan was cleared by the Defence Ministry.

During the occasion, the chief of air staff stressed that the Air Force did not have any problems with dual usage of its airbases for military and civilian purposes. “It is already being used at Jammu, Pathankot, Bathinda etc, and we have no issues if the same can be done in Halwara as well. We will work closely with each other for dual use operations. The local police will take care of security measures of commercial flights while IAF will manage their own affairs,” Mr Dhanoa said.

