“We Are In The Era Of Hybrid Warfare”: Experts Warn As Hoax Bomb Threats Surge In India | NewsX Exclusive

In a surge of hoax bomb threats, Indian airlines face escalating panic and disruption. Experts emphasize the need for stricter security measures and robust cybersecurity to protect national interests and passenger safety.

In a worrying trend, Indian airlines have faced a surge of hoax bomb threats over the past week. With nearly 70 threats posted on social media, most originating from anonymous sources, the aviation industry is grappling with the disruption and fear caused by these malicious acts.

Approximately 70% of these threats have been traced to a single source, according to central intelligence reports. As the threats continue to target both domestic and international flights, passengers and airlines alike are feeling the pressure.

In an exclusive conversation with NewsX’s Sr. consulting editor, Vineet Malhotra, the panelists, Former Fighter Pilot MIG-21, Group Captain (R) Dr. M.J. Augustine Vinod, Former Raw Officer, NK Sood, Global Strategic and Defence Expert, Major General (R) GG Dwivedi, CEO Avialaz, Sanjay Lazar, shared their insights on the persisting threats. The panel emphasized the need for more robust security measures, with experts warning that these incidents pose a significant threat to national security.

Threats Spread Panic And Disrupt Operations

Many of the recent threats were posted on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), warning of bombs on board Indian flights. Alarmingly, some threats were issued while flights were in midair, heightening the anxiety among passengers and crew members. In one particularly harrowing instance, a bomb note was found in the lavatory of a flight.

Central intelligence agencies have since traced the origin of several threats to locations in London and Germany. Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murar Mahol revealed that 70% to 80% of these hoax bomb threats were traced to overseas sources. The Indian government is now contemplating stricter regulations to curb this rising menace, including placing perpetrators on a no-fly list—a measure that would prevent them from flying in the future.

However, security experts believe more must be done. As former fighter pilot Group Captain Dr. M.J. Augustine Vinod pointed out during the NewsX discussion, placing offenders on a no-fly list is akin to handling them “with kid gloves.” Stricter punitive measures are necessary to send a clear message that such actions will not be tolerated.

Hybrid Warfare: Psychological And Financial Damage

Group Captain Dr. M.J. Augustine Vinod, a former MiG-21 fighter pilot, highlighted the broader implications of these bomb threats, labeling them as part of a larger psychological warfare campaign. According to Vinod, these hoax threats are designed to instill fear and disrupt civilian life.

“This issue has to be taken at the national level as a very serious security concern,” he said. “We are in the era of hybrid warfare, which includes psychological warfare. You are trying to attack the psyche and instill a fear psychosis among the citizens. Once you are up in the air and there is a threat, you can imagine the state of mind of the passengers on that flight.”

Vinod further emphasized that India must adopt a proactive approach, as opposed to merely reacting to each threat as it occurs. “Ironically, as a student of security, I say that we only react; we are not proactive. Every time we are in reactive mode. Such threats can be anticipated, and I’m sure the system can be put in place,” he explained.

Financial Impact: Airlines And Airports Bear The Brunt

The financial toll of these hoax threats is undeniable. NK Sood, former RAW officer, stated that the lack of arrests and concrete action against the perpetrators has emboldened those responsible. According to Sood, the threats have evolved into an organized form of psychological warfare, disrupting the aviation system without causing physical damage.

“The fact that there hasn’t been any concrete action or any arrests so far definitely emboldens these perpetrators,” Sood noted. “These threats may not result in physical damage, but the psychological damage, the fear, and the panic they induce can be just as debilitating.”

Sood added that authorities must increase efforts to track down and apprehend those behind these hoax threats. This will require greater coordination between domestic and international law enforcement agencies, particularly as many of the threats are traced to foreign locations like London and Germany.

National Security At Stake

Major General G.G. Dwivedi, a global strategic and defense expert, highlighted the urgent need to address the threat to national security posed by these hoax threats. He emphasized that in addition to causing panic and financial losses, such incidents tarnish India’s international image.

“We are in the era of hybrid warfare, and this includes psychological warfare,” Dwivedi explained. “Such threats are designed to create a fear psychosis among the citizens, and if not addressed seriously, they make us appear vulnerable as a nation. We need a synergistic and holistic approach that includes civil aviation, internal security, technical security, and cyber warfare.”

Dwivedi stressed that only by combining efforts across multiple sectors can India stay ahead of emerging threats and secure its aviation sector.

Cybersecurity: The Need For Technological Upgrades

The aviation industry is under immense pressure to strengthen its cybersecurity infrastructure. Sanjay Lazar, CEO of Avialaz, underscored the financial impact of these hoax bomb threats, revealing that every time a threat is issued, airlines must follow stringent safety protocols that disrupt operations and cost airlines millions.

“The financial impact of these hoax threats is enormous,” said Lazar. “Flights are diverted, airports are shut down, security personnel are deployed, and planes have to be searched thoroughly. This causes massive delays, not to mention the loss of trust among passengers.”

Lazar also explained that investments in cybersecurity are crucial to combating these threats. By leveraging artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies, airlines and airports can detect threats before they escalate, ensuring that passengers remain safe and that the airline industry operates efficiently.

A Call For Stricter Punitive Measures

Experts across the board agree that harsher penalties are necessary to deter individuals from issuing hoax bomb threats. Simply placing offenders on a no-fly list, while effective in the short term, does not send a strong enough message. As Sood pointed out, these threats cause psychological and financial damage, and the punishment must reflect the severity of the crime.

“We need to send a strong message,” said Vinod. “Placing these people on a no-fly list is not enough. They need to face real consequences. This could include hefty fines, jail time, and in some cases, even extradition, depending on where these threats are coming from. The punishment needs to be severe enough to deter others from even thinking about posting such threats.”

Watch the exclusive video here: