Coming in as a sensational threat to players and cricket fanatics in the aftermath of the Cauvery issue which is unsurprisingly looming the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi (TVK) leader Velmurgan has warned Chennai Super Kings players and supporters to enter the match stadium at their own risk. As per reports, hundreds of protesters are being speculated to enter the MA Chidambaram Stadium (famously known as Chepauk Stadium) as part of the protests on Wednesday. Returning in the domestic cricketing extravaganza after a two-year exile, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the ongoing IPL at the Chepauk Stadium tomorrow.

After receiving a heads up thanks to some special intelligence inputs ahead of the CSK-KKR match, match spectators will not be given access inside the stadium by the security personnel if they are found wearing black clothes. The stadium security guards will remove any ticket holders from the stadium if they are found donning black clothing in the CSK-KKR match. With worrying signs increasing in the state of Chennai amid the Cauvery row, TVK leader Velmurugan issued a warning of his own towards the Chennai Super Kings and their supporters. The TVK leader said that his party cadres should understand the acknowledge the current scenario in Chennai.

As Velmurgan and his party member are well aware of the fortress of the CSK players, the TVK leader threatened the CSK players and said that if something occurs to them then they are not responsible. “We know that CSK players are practising in Chennai. Players should understand that we are upset. You will leave the hotel for shopping or sightseeing. If something occurs to you there, we are not responsible,” Velmurgan was quoted as saying. “My party cadres have bought many tickets already, we will protest inside the stadium during the match,” Velmurgan added.

