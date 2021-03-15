EAM S. Jaishankar raises the issue of Rashmi Samant in the Rajya Sabha, says India will continue to champion its fight against racism and intolerance

Days after the first Indian female elected President of Oxford Union, Rashmi Samant, was vilified and abused for being a Hindu, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishnakar raised the matter in parliament. Rashmi Samant got hounded by anti-Hindu propagandists and leftists after getting elected as the first female Indian elect of the Oxford President Union and was forced to resign from the position over her past remarks and views about British Colonisation.

While speaking at the upper house of the parliament, S Jaishankar asserted that as a land of Mahatma Gandhi we can never turn our eyes away from racism particularly so, when it is in a country where we have had such a large diaspora. he further stated that having strong ties with the UK, we will take up such matters with great candour when required.

Dr. Jaishankar stated that the government will monitor such cases closely and raise the issue with concerned authorities, as and when required. he also added that the country and its people will continue to champion the fight against racism and other forms of intolerance.

EAM calls out International Organisation for downgrading India's rank on a Democracy Report

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar called out Western Human Rights and democratic institutions, especially US Funded NGO Freedom House and Sweden’V Dem institute which downgraded India’s rank and categorized it as ‘partialy free’ from ‘free’, which further branded these organization as mere ‘hypocrites’.

Speaking at a media event, EAM Jaishankar slammed these international organizations criticizing India and asserted that these are ‘self-appointed’ custodians of the world who find it very difficult to stomach that India is not looking for approval. he further said that this is hypocrisy and that it becomes difficult to stomach the fact that somebody is not willing to play the game that they want to play so they invent their rules, their parameters, pass their judgements and make it look as if its some kind of global exercise.

