In continuation with the year-long birth centenary celebrations of late former Prime Minister Shri P V Narasimha Rao by Telangana Government, Former MP Kalvakuntla Kavitha led Telangana Jagruthi hosted a program in honor of Former PM Late Sri PV Narasimha Rao. The program started with offering floral tributes to Late Sri. PV Narasimha Rao, this was followed by an opening address by the Founding President of Telangana Jagruthi, Smt. Kalvakuntla Kavitha.

Kavitha, in her address, commemorated the Former Prime Minister and discussed at length his contribution in building the international, national, and regional discourse of the country. She applauded the Telangana Government under the leadership of Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao for this visionary and perceptive initiative. Kavitha also requested the members of Telangana Jagruthi across the world to honor and memorialize the legacy of the Former Prime Minister. Kavitha announced Telangana Jagruthi will publish ‘Pracheena Pusthakam’ & ‘Naveena Pusthakam’ books every month to commemorate his literature in continuation with the centenary year celebrations.

She opened her address by mentioning Former PM Late Sri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ji’s fondness and faith in Sri PV Narasimha Rao’s vision for India and that Rao was an icon for generations to come.

Rajya Sabha MP Sri Keshav Rao shared the vision of the Hon’ble CM Sri KCR as he mentioned the building of a memorial for Former PM Sri Rao, which will be at par with that of Former President Late Sri APJ Abdul Kalam in Rameswaram. He informed the panel that the Telangana Government led by CM Sri KCR intends to start building the memorial soon and inaugurate it next year on 28th June, on the former PM’s 100th birth anniversary.

He commended the spirit of Telangana Jagruthi as an organization that is consistently working towards strengthening the cultural roots of society.

Former PM Late PV Narasimha Rao’s daughter, Smt. Vani Dayakar Rao who also attended the event praised the efforts of the founding President Smt. Kavitha. She thanked the Telangana Government for their outstanding initiative towards glorifying and celebrating the legacy of PV Narasimha Rao. She mentioned that as a teacher back in 2008 when she heard and saw young Kavitha forming and leading an organization from the front, in a state like ours where women do not get enough chances to take the lead. She further congratulated Kavitha and Telangana Jagruthi and said, it is during those times that Kavitha created an opportunity and through Telangana Jagruthi she and the members of the organization have contributed towards the nurturing the societal fabric.

The panel led by Former MP Smt. Kalvakuntla Kavitha passed a unanimous resolution demanding Bharat Ratna for former PM Sri PV Narasimha Rao, as they discussed and honoured the bequest of former Prime Minister Late Sri Narasimha Rao.

The program was attended by Rajya Sabha MP Sri Keshav Rao, Smt. Vani Dayakar Rao, PV Prabhakar Rao, Renowned Poet Ampashayya Naveen, Author Kalluri Bhaskaram.

