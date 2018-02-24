A controversy was stirred after the student union of the AMU issued a warning against the presence of any Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) member during the convocation. Writing to the AMU administration the student union secretary said that 'no sanghi' (RSS member) politician would be allowed to attend the event set to take place in the first week of March. The AMU student Union Secretary said that they don't oppose the President Ram Nath Kovind.

The 65th convocation ceremony of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), which is expected to take place on March 7, is already creating headlines over an invitation that was sent to President of India and also an RSS member, Ram Nath Kovind. As per reports, a controversy was stirred after the student union of the AMU issued a warning against the presence of any Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) member during the convocation. Writing to the AMU administration the student union secretary said that ‘no sanghi’ (RSS member) politician would be allowed to attend the event set to take place in the first week of March.

Issuing a warning against the presence of any RSS worker, the student union Secretary Mohammad Fahad said that if any ‘sanghi’ will be allowed to attend the event, the students would be staging a protest inside the university campus. Writing to the AMU authorities over the convocation guests, the student union Secretary said, “We don’t oppose the President but we do oppose the ‘sanghi’ mindset that is against humanity.” Meanwhile, commenting on the warnings issued against the presence of President Ram Nath Kovind at convocation, he said that the students are not opposing the President of India but the sanghi attitude. The student union secretary said, “In 2010 Pres said Muslims and Christians are alien to the country, that bothers us till date but we welcome Pres. No other person with ‘sanghi’ mindset will be allowed to enter, those coming as per protocol can come.”

Reacting on the 2010 remark by Ram Nath Kovind, the student union secretary said that he would like to remind him that the following statement still stings the AMU students. He further added, “We respect him as the President and welcome him, but at the same time, we also warn him that no ‘sanghi’ person accompanying him would be allowed inside the university premises”. RSS is a right-wing Hindu nationalist organisation that works for the upliftment of Hindus habiting in the nation.

