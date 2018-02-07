Finance Ministry of India said that it has no information available on the loans given to the absconding Vijay Mallya. It further said that the sought information might be available with banks concerned or Reserve Bank of India. After hearing the response, the transparency panel headed by RK Mathur directed the ministry to move the RTI application to the relevant public authority that actually held the information within five days.

The chief public information officer (CPIO) of the finance ministry responded to the RTI, which was filed by Rajiv Kumar Khare in March 16, 2016, saying that the ministry has no information available with them about bank loans provided to Vijay Mallya. He further stated that the said information sought by Khare might be available with the banks concerned or Reserve Bank of India. After hearing the response, the transparency panel headed by RK Mathur directed the ministry to move the RTI application to the relevant public authority that actually held the information within five days. He demanded swift movement of the RTI to another authority so that a response can be taken in 30 days.

Rajiv Khare filed the RTI application just a couple of days after Vijay Mallya fled the country in March, 2016. According to him, the finance ministry did not provide him with any information at all. During a court hearing on January 29, 2018 he said that if persons like him are unable to repay loan amount, the bank takes strong action against them and even displays pictures of defaulters on the bank’s notice board. He continued saying that the information sought by him is in larger public interest and should be provided to him.