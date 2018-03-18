Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday while speaking at party's plenary session in New Delhi and hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Rahul Gandhi mentioned about several issues and even invoked Mahabharata while differentiating between the BJP and Congress, saying that like the Pandavas, the Congress is designed to fight for truth.

"I don't say it with happiness but the last government we formed did not stand up to the expectations of the people," Rahul Gandhi said

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday while speaking at party’s plenary session in New Delhi and hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Rahul Gandhi mentioned about several issues and even invoked Mahabharata while differentiating between the BJP and Congress, saying that like the Pandavas, the Congress is designed to fight for truth. Addressing the plenary session, Rahul Gandhi said that the BJP is the voice of an organisation and the Congress is the voice of a nation.

Further continuing with his BJP bashing, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said, “Centuries ago there was a huge battle on the field of Kurukshetra. The Kauravas were powerful and arrogant. The Pandavas were humble and fought for the truth. Like the Kauravas, BJP and RSS are designed to fight for power, like the Pandavas, Congress is designed to fight for truth. “Will India live a lie or will India have the courage to face the truth? Today, the corrupt and powerful control the conversation in the country,” Rahul Gandhi added.

Highlights of Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s address at party’s plenary session in New Delhi

I don’t say it with happiness but the last government we formed did not stand up to the expectations of the people. The people of the country were let down by us.

The PM diverts our attention and jumps from one event to another from Gabbar Singh tax to yoga in Parliament but never talks about the issues. But, the Congress cannot be stopped from seeking the truth and justice.

They tell Muslims of India who never went to Pakistan and supported this great nation that you don’t belong here. They tell the Tamils, change your beautiful language, they tell people of north-east we don’t like what you eat, tell women dress properly.

What does Modi actually mean? The name Modi symbolises the collusion between India’s biggest crony capitalists and the prime minister of India.

They (people) will accept a man accused of murder as the president of the BJP, but they will never ever accept the same in the Congress Party because they hold Congress in the highest regard.

They told Gauri Lankesh and Kalburgi, question us and you will die. They tell our honest businessman to shut up and allow corrupt officers to extort their hard earned money. They tell our farmers to work for nothing.

We have to change Congress. There is a wall between our leaders and workers. My first task will be to break that wall. I will consult senior leaders to destroy that wall with love.

You can steal Rs 33,000 crore from the banks and the BJP government will protect you. Finance Minister will go silent because he and his daughter work for crony capitalists.

BJP has spread fear. People from press are scared, for 1st time we saw 4 Supreme Court (SC) judges running to public for justice. There is a difference between RSS and Congress. We respect the country’s institutions whereas they want to finish them. They only want one institution, that is RSS.

Congress will take the country forward, but we are humans, we make mistakes. Modi ji thinks he is not human but an incarnation of God.

