Indian National Congress president Rahul Gandhi was speaking to an audience of IIM alumni at an interactive session in Singapore on Saturday where he shared the hard memories of his father's assassination. He told the audience that he and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had completely forgiven their father's killers.

“In politics, we deal with forces that are not normally visible but they can hurt you,” said Indian National Congress president Rahul Gandhi while speaking to an audience of IIM alumni at an interactive session in Singapore on Saturday. In a video clip shared through Congress’ official Twitter handle, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi was seen recalling the hard memories of his father, former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi who was assassinated by the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE). He further added that he and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had completely forgiven their father’s killers.

Rahul Gandhi also shared the memories of his grandmother Indira Gandhi’s assassination. He told that he was only 14 when his grandmother got assassinated. He further added that he used to play badminton with the people who assassinated her. He admitted the fact that he and his sister knew their father would be killed someday. “In politics when you deal with wrong forces and if you stand for something, you will die and that’s pretty clear. My grandmother told me she was going to die and my father…I told him he was going to die.”

ALSO READ: Uttar Pradesh bypolls: Voting underway in Gorakhpur, Phulpur; CM Yogi Adityanath casts his vote

On May 21, 1991, Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by a woman suicide bomber of LTTE, the terrorist group in Sri Lanka led by Prabhakaran at an election rally in Tamil Nadu. Rahul Gandhi shared the event of Prabhakaran’s killing. He told that when he saw Prabhakaran lying dead on the TV, he was not able to generate a little bit of happiness inside. He called up his sister Priyanka, who was feeling the same. He said, “When one realises that when these events take place, its collision of ideas, forces, and confusion. That’s where you get caught. When I saw Prabhakaran lying dead on TV, I got two feelings – first was why they are humiliating this man in this way. And second was…I felt really bad for him and for his kids”.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE TO READ: Would have thrown demonetisation file in dustbin if I was Prime Minister: Rahul Gandhi in Malaysia

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App