The father of the victim, who was raped by Asaram in his Mani Jodhpur ashram, said they were brainwashed by Asaram on the pretext that his daughter will do well in gurukuls run by Asaram. He added that he is hopeful that Asaram would not get relief from High Court. The Jodhpur court on Wednesday found Asaram guilty and sentenced him life imprisonment.

Soon after a Jodhpur court sentenced life imprisonment to Asaram, the father of the 16-year-old victim girl said Asaram is a dhongi baba (fake godman) who had brainwashed us. The victim father did travel to the Jodhpur court as he was scared that he might be attacked by the followers of Asaram. The victim father added that he had admitted his daughter into the gurukul run by Asaram after followers of Asaram convinced told him that his daughter will do well. The Jodhpur court on Wednesday awarded life imprisonment to Asaram and 2 others accused of the crime 20-20 years in jail.

He added that the trail of the case changed our lives. Speaking on the verdict, he said I am satisfied with the verdict and I am hopeful that no relief would be given to him by the Rajasthan High Court. Talking about the struggle he faced over last 5 years, he said, “There was a lot of pressure on us to not pursue the case. We were regularly harassed by the supporters of Asaram.” The father, a native of Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh said, ” People like us are brainwashed into believing that they are the incarnation of God. Their so-called mystic powers are repeatedly mentioned and they become the focus of their disciples.”

The victim girl used to study and live in the hostel of the Asaram Chhindwara, from where she was taken to the Mana ashram on the pretext that she possessed evil spirits and need treatment. Apart from this rape case, the self-styled Godman, Asaram along with his son Narayan Sai, also face charges of raping and confining two Surat-based girls. Recently, the Supreme Court had also pulled up the Gujarat Police for slow trial.

The hearings in the matter were completed in the court of SC/ST Cases Special Judge Madhu Sudan Sharma earlier this month following which the court had reserved its verdict for April 25. The verdict will be delivered by a special courtroom that has been set up inside the Jodhpur Central Jail (JCJ).

