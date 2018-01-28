Just a few Days after Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena decided to break alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and go solo in the upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha polls, some black clouds were witnessed over BJP after Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP National President N Chandrababu Naidu also hinted at ending alliance with the ruling BJP party. CM Naidu said that if BJP doesn’t want an alliance, His party will do the ‘namaskaram’ and chart own course.

Soon after Shiv Sena announced that they will go ‘solo’ in the upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha Polls after ‘breaking up’ with their old ally, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), some fresh tension seems to be mounting up for the ruling BJP government from Andhra Pradesh. Recently, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has stated that it is totally up to the BJP government to decide whether to break or keep the alliance with TDP. In what could be perceived as a fresh jolt to BJP after Shiv Sena’s divorce, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Naidu also expressed some serious displeasure over BJP leaders criticising the TDP-BJP alliance.

While addressing the media on Saturday, CM Naidu said that he has followed all the rules of the coalition. He said, “If they don’t want an alliance, we will do the ‘namaskaram’ and chart our own course. I am following the coalition dharma. I have also strictly instructed my party leaders not to openly criticise BJP despite the state facing problems on many fronts.” Stating that the BJP has crossed its limits, Naidu said, “Unfortunately, some BJP leaders have crossed the limits by openly criticising TDP and thus the alliance in the state.” As per sources, the harsh comments by the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu came in as he is unhappy with his sister-in-law, who is also a BJP party member.

As per sources, CM Naidu’s sister-in-law Purandeswari has been extremely critical over various schemes launched by his government. Purandeswari has also criticised the Polavaram project (Polavaram Project is a multi-purpose irrigation project which has been accorded national project status by the union government). Meanwhile, reacting to the remarks by CM Naidu, Purandeswari stated that BJP leaders are not criticising the TDP-BJP alliance. She further added, “BJP leaders are not criticising the alliance but are only finding fault with the state government for changing the names of the Central government’s welfare initiatives or diverting central funds. Whether to continue with the alliance or not will be decided by the top leadership of the two parties”.

Even though Maharashtra CM Fadnavis, reacting to the end of alliance with Shiv Sena, stated that Shiv Sena will be the biggest loser in upcoming polls, but a jolt from Andhra Pradesh might put BJP in the back-seat incoming time.