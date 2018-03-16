Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday said that All our together, we will talk to them, they will understand. Manish Sisodia's reaction on the Kejriwal's apology issue has come after AAP's Punjab leaders resigned from the party. Earlier in the day, AAP Punjab leader Bhagwant Mann had resigned from the party saying that his fight against the drug mafia and corruption will continue. Apart from AAP leaders, Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu also hit out at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal saying that by apologising to Bikram Singh Majithia, Delhi CM has murdered AAP in Punjab.

Giving his reaction after two Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders in Punjab resigned following party chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s apology to former Revenue Minister Bikram Singh Majithia whom he accused of being involved in a drug racket, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday said that All our together, we will talk to them, they will understand. Manish Sisodia’s reaction on the Kejriwal’s apology issue has come after party’s Punjab leader Bhagwant Mann earlier in the day resigned from the party saying that his fight against the drug mafia and corruption will continue.

Apart from Bhagwant Mann, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab vice president Aman Arora resigns from his post following Arvind Kejriwal’s apology letter to Bikram Singh Majithia. Meanwhile, another AAP leader Kanwar Sandhu while speaking on the issue said, “During the meeting, there was a feeling, that maybe the time has come that Punjab unit should function on its own, however, we couldn’t have a consensus, so the decision has been deferred.”

All our together, we will talk to them, they will understand: Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia over the question of resignation of AAP Punjab leaders and Arvind Kejriwal's apology letter to Bikram Singh Majithia pic.twitter.com/FqApg3pZib — ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2018

Apart from own party leaders, Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu also hit out at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal saying that by apologising to Bikram Singh Majithia, Delhi CM has murdered AAP in Punjab. Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Friday said, “It is a let down to the people of Punjab. I feel Kejriwal has murdered AAP in Punjab. It is as if their existence has been wiped off. With what face will they speak against drugs in Punjab now? STF has clearly said that there is substantial evidence of the role of Bikram Singh Majithia which needs to be probed. Punjab government can’t ignore these facts.”

