Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said that the Modi government is working continuously to ensure that the SC/ST Atrocities Act will not be diluted. She said while the Opposition is continuously trying to paint the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as anti-Dalit. She said that she is upset about those who want to make political capital out of a social guarantee given by our constitution.

Slamming the Opposition for politicising the Dalit issue, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said that the Modi government is working continuously to ensure that the SC/ST Atrocities Act is not diluted. Addressing an event organised by the Indian Express, Sitharaman said that the Opposition is irresponsible and trying to paint the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as anti-Dalit. She said that she is disappointed with the fact that instead of fighting for Dalits rights, the Opposition is busy building distrust against the Central government. She further added that the people involved in promoting these agitations want the government to be seen as anti-Dalit. She said that she is upset about those who want to make political capital out of a social guarantee given by our constitution.

She revealed that the decision to make some amendments in provisions of the SC/ST Act was taken by the court and not government. “These decisions are not of the government. The dilution in the Act would mean that a few benefits given to the Dalits, just to take their fight for justice a bit forward, will all go. We are not in favor. We will not dilute it,” the BJP leader was quoted as saying. She said no other government has ever targeted as much as the Modi government. Modi government has been continuously put on the test. The government has faced a lot of questions and these questions never stop. “Questions never stop. This government, if anything, has faced tonnes and tonnes of questions. We are continuously put on test… ‘Prove yourself in Delhi, Bihar, Assam… and now Karnataka,” said Sitharaman.

ALSO READ: Ravi Shankar Prasad says BJP only pro-Dalit party, opposition abetting violence

On April 2, thousands of Dalits protested in the Hapur city and Garhmukteshwar to oppose the changes to the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act-1989. The turbulence led to the death of 10 people, including 2 in neighboring districts- Meerut and Muzaffarnagar. She further added the Opposition; the BJP never talked of losing trust in the government when it was on the other side.

ALSO READ: PM Narendra Modi may lose Varanasi if opposition is united: Rahul Gandhi

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App