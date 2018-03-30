TDP leader said that BJP failed to fulfil its promise of giving special status to the people of the state. Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu said that the partnership with the party was not for any political gain but for the development of the people. Naidu also claimed that BJP are giving special benefits to north-eastern states but not to Andhra Pradesh. They have cheated us on the special status front, Andhra leader said.

The ongoing tussle between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) just doesn’t seem to end anytime soon. Recently, while addressing TDP’s 37th formation day celebrations, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu unleashed a brazen attack on their former ally stating that they would have won at least 15 more seats without BJP. Stating that BJP failed to fulfil its promise of giving special status to the people of the state, TDP leader said that the partnership with the party was not for any political gain but for the development of the people.

Hitting out at the BJP for not following the special status to the people of Andhra Pradesh, CM Naidu accused the BJP party for spreading lies regarding the quashing of the special category status for states. Speaking at the function, Naidu said, “Post-bifurcation, we had tied up with the BJP. It was not for political gain, but solely with the intention of development. Had we not allied with the BJP, we would have won 15 more seats. They have cheated us on the special status front.”

Chandrababu Naidu also claimed that BJPise giving special benefits to north-eastern states but not to Andhra Pradesh. The CM said, “They (BJP) said the special category status is quashed. But even now, its benefits are being given to North-Eastern states. Then why are they not giving it to us? It is our right. The Centre is spreading lies.” The feud between BJP and TDP was highlighted on March 16 when TDP ended its 4-year partnership with BJP and broke the alliance with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The following walk-out took place around a week after two of TDP ministers resigned from Centre.

Later, TDP and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) also wrote to the Secretary-General of Lok Sabha for moving a motion on no-confidence in the Council of Ministers in the Parliament.

