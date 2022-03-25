In a NATO Summit, US President Joe Biden said, "We will respond if Russia uses chemical weapons."

On Thursday, US President Joe Biden said, “If Russia deploys chemical weapons, we will take action.” Later, he stated that Russia must reply to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

Biden made this remark in a conclave held at NATO headquarters in Brussels.

During a news conference following a NATO summit and Group of Seven meeting at NATO headquarters in Brussels on Thursday, Biden made these remarks about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Speaking to the media, Biden stated, ‘NATO partners have agreed to provide Ukraine with weapons to combat such assaults. Our chemical, biological, and nuclear defence systems have been triggered.’

When asked if the US or NATO would intervene militarily if Russian President Vladimir Putin used chemical weapons in Ukraine, Biden responded, “If he uses it, we’ll respond. The type of reaction would be determined by the type of use.”

The development comes after Russia refused to eliminate the use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine.