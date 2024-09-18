Home
Wednesday, September 18, 2024
Wear Proper Undergarments: Delta Airlines’ Memo To Flight Attendants

Delta Flight attendants spend the most time with our customers and are the face of our airline.

Delta Airlines has recently released a two-page dress code memo for its flight attendants that has garnered significant attention. Among the guidelines outlined in the document is a requirement for staff to wear undergarments, with a stipulation that they should not be visible.

Delta Flight attendants spend the most time with our customers and are the face of our airline. They must be passionate about enhancing each customer’s experience while embodying the Delta brand. A Delta Flight attendant is expected to deliver a Welcoming, Elevated and Caring experience while creating moments that matter to our customers. The customer service experience begins the moment a Flight attendant puts on their uniform.

READ MORE: CM Pramod Sawant Under Fire for Attending Bhutani Infra Event: Why?

 

 

Titled “Appearance Requirements Acknowledgment,” the memo emphasizes that candidates seeking flight attendant positions must adhere to these standards. Additional instructions include Interview clothing must be “professional and fit properly,” and skirts mustn’t be too short,” the memo says.

