Weather Forecast: IMD Issues Red Alert For Heavy Showers Across These Nine States

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for heavy rainfall in nine states, including Uttarakhand, for today, July 2. The Southwest Monsoon is expected to advance into the remaining parts of Rajasthan, Haryana, and Punjab over the next two days.

हरियाणा, चंडीगढ़ एवं दिल्ली में 01 और 02 जुलाई, 2024 को अलग-अलग स्थानों पर भारी (64.5-115.5 मिलीमीटर) से बहुत भारी वर्षा (115.5-204.4 मिलीमीटर) होने की प्रबल संभावना है, pic.twitter.com/d3NKOZ4hTS — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) July 1, 2024

States Under Red Alert

The red alert covers Gujarat, Uttarakhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Assam, and Meghalaya. These regions are expected to experience significant rainfall today, prompting the IMD to advise residents to remain vigilant.

Orange Alert for Other States

An orange alert, indicating heavy showers, has been issued for Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh. This alert is also in effect for today, July 2.

बिहार में 01 और 02 जुलाई, 2024 को अलग-अलग स्थानों पर भारी (64.5-115.5 मिलीमीटर) से बहुत भारी (115.5-204.4 मिलीमीटर) वर्षा होने की प्रबल संभावना है। Bihar is very likely to get isolated heavy (64.5-115.5 mm) to very heavy rainfall (115.5-204.4 mm) on 1st & 2nd July, 2024. pic.twitter.com/ylna6CXwzv — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) July 1, 2024

Rainfall Forecast for North-western States

According to an IMD statement from July 1, isolated heavy rainfall is highly likely over several north-western states, including Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, and West Madhya Pradesh until July 5. Specifically, West Rajasthan is expected to receive heavy rainfall on July 5, East Madhya Pradesh on July 3 and 4, and Chhattisgarh on July 2 and 3.

Heavy rainfall is anticipated in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on July 2, in Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh on July 2 and 3, and in Rajasthan over the next three days.

Rainfall Forecast for North-eastern States

In the northeastern region, isolated heavy rainfall is predicted in Bihar today, with warnings extending until July 5. Additionally, Jharkhand and West Bengal are expected to experience heavy showers on July 4 and 5. The IMD also forecast extremely heavy rainfall in Arunachal Pradesh on July 4 and 5, and in Assam and Meghalaya today.

Latest Satellite imagery detects convective clouds leading to possibility of:

(i)Light to moderate rainfall at many places (occasional intense spell) accompanied with isolated thunderstorm & lightning over Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Northeast Jharkhand, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal(1/4) pic.twitter.com/4151lDYRCH — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) July 2, 2024

Rainfall Forecast for the Southern States

The IMD has also forecasted a wet spell in the southern states. Gujarat and Goa are expected to experience heavy rainfall until July 5, with similar conditions in Maharashtra on July 2, Kerala on July 2 and 3, and Karnataka until July 5. Specifically, the Gujarat region will see these weather conditions on July 2, 3, and 5.

The weather report indicates that the Southwest Monsoon will continue to progress, bringing rainfall to the remaining parts of Rajasthan, Haryana, and Punjab over the next two days.

ALSO READ: What Are India’s New Criminal Laws?

Show Full Article