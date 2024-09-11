Weather Today: Delhi NCR to Experience Light Rainfall and Thunderstorms with Gusty Winds

Residents of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) should prepare for light to moderate rainfall today, accompanied by light thunderstorms and occasional lightning. Gusty winds reaching speeds of 30-50 km/h are also expected. The weather conditions will impact several areas including Sohana, Palwal, Bawal, and Nuh in Haryana; Meerut, Modinagar, Kithor, Garhmukteshwar, Pilakhua, Hapur, Gulaoti, Sikandrabad, and Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh; and Bhiwari, Tizara, Khairthal, Alwar, and Viratnagar in Rajasthan.

