Saturday, September 14, 2024
Weather Today: Heavy Rainfall Alert Issued for West Bengal; IMD Predicts Severe Weather in Multiple Districts

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected across several districts of West Bengal on September 14 and 15 according to IMD.

Weather Today: Heavy Rainfall Alert Issued for West Bengal; IMD Predicts Severe Weather in Multiple Districts

According to a special bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected across several districts of West Bengal on September 14 and 15. The bulletin highlights that certain parts of Bankura and West Midnapore districts may witness rainfall exceeding 20 centimeters. Additionally, districts such as East and West Burdwan, East Midnapore, Jhargram, Birbhum, and Purulia are likely to experience rainfall ranging between 7 to 20 centimeters.

Districts on Alert for Heavy Rain

IMD has predicted that on September 14, districts including Bankura, West Midnapore, East and West Burdwan, East Midnapore, Jhargram, Birbhum, and Purulia are likely to face substantial rainfall. The weather department has further indicated that heavy rain, ranging between 7 to 11 centimeters, is expected to persist on September 15 in districts such as Jhargram, Purulia, West Burdwan, and Birbhum.

Also Read: Weather Today: Gujarat Braces for More Rain as Cyclonic Circulation Lingers Over Saurashtra

What is Causing This Intense Rainfall?

The heavy rainfall is being attributed to a cyclonic circulation that formed on the morning of September 13 over the southeastern part of Bangladesh. This system has gradually moved northwest and intensified into a low-pressure area over southeast Bangladesh and adjoining regions by nightfall. Currently, the low-pressure zone is situated near the northeastern Bay of Bengal and the southeastern coast of Bangladesh.

IMD has stated that this low-pressure system is steadily moving west-northwest and is likely to intensify into a deep depression over coastal West Bengal and the northwestern Bay of Bengal by September 14. The cyclonic circulation extends up to 7.6 kilometers above sea level, which could further strengthen the system, potentially leading to increased rainfall intensity.

Warnings and Preparations in Place

Continuous rainfall over the affected regions may lead to rising water levels in rivers and canals, potentially causing flooding in low-lying areas. As a precaution, local authorities and residents have been advised to remain vigilant and prepare for potential flood situations. Special attention is being directed toward residents of Bankura, West Midnapore, and Purulia, with experts recommending heightened alertness due to the increased risk of waterlogging and flooding in these regions.

Authorities are urging people to take necessary precautions and stay informed about the evolving weather conditions, as continuous downpours could impact daily life and transportation in the coming days.

Also Read: Weather Today: Monsoon Fury in India As Heavy Rains Lash in Gujarat, Delhi-NCR Sees Pleasant Weather

