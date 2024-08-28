Weather Today: Monsoon Fury in India As Heavy Rains Lash in Gujarat, Delhi-NCR Sees Pleasant Weather

As monsoon season continues across the country, Delhi-NCR is enjoying a spell of pleasant weather with cool breezes and light to moderate rainfall.

However, heavy rains in the hilly states and flooding in Gujarat have caused significant concern. Here's a detailed look at the weather forecast for today and the coming days across various regions in India.

Delhi-NCR Weather Update:

Delhi-NCR has experienced above-average rainfall this August, with periods of both light and heavy showers. According to the Meteorological Department, today’s forecast predicts cloudy skies accompanied by light to moderate rain. The maximum temperature is expected to reach 34°C, while the minimum could drop to 23°C. The trend of light to moderate rain is likely to continue from August 29 to September 2, with temperatures ranging from a maximum of 35°C to a minimum of 26°C.

Punjab and Haryana Weather Overview:

In Punjab, a yellow alert for heavy rainfall has been issued for today, although the weather is expected to clear up in the following days. Meanwhile, the weather in Haryana and Chandigarh is expected to remain clear today, with no rain anticipated until August 31.

Weather in the Hill States:

Heavy rains continue to affect the hilly regions of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Both states have yellow alerts in place for today. While Himachal Pradesh will see this pattern continue until August 29, the weather is expected to clear up on August 30 and 31. In Uttarakhand, the yellow alert for heavy rain will persist until August 31.

Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan Weather Forecast:

Eastern Uttar Pradesh is expected to have clear skies today and throughout the rest of August, with no rain forecasted until August 31. Similarly, Western Uttar Pradesh will also experience clear weather today and in the coming days. In Rajasthan, a yellow alert for rain is in effect for the eastern region today, but the weather is expected to clear up from August 29 to 31. The western part of the state will experience similar conditions.

Bihar and Madhya Pradesh Weather Outlook:

The monsoon is still active in Bihar and Madhya Pradesh. In Madhya Pradesh, districts such as Bhopal, Damoh, Chhindwara, Guna, Gwalior, Mandla, Indore, Jabalpur, Rewa, and Satna are expected to experience thunderstorms and rain today. In Bihar, areas including Begusarai, Chhapra, Jamui, Gaya, Khagaria, Madhubani, Patna, Nalanda, and Nawada are also likely to see rain accompanied by thunder.

Heavy Rain in Gujarat:

Gujarat is bracing for heavy rains today, with warnings issued for areas including Ahmedabad, Bhavnagar, Bhuj, Daman, Dwarka, Gandhinagar, Jamnagar, and Porbandar. The monsoon has regained momentum in the region, leading to flood-like situations in several areas, making travel difficult for residents.